Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 6: Vijay Deverakonda’s Spy Thriller Earns 44.40 Cr

Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 6: Vijay Deverakonda’s new film, Kingdom, released on 31 July 2025, has made a blockbuster opening at the box office. According to early data from Sacnilk, the film recorded a total collection of 15.50 crores on its first day, and on its sixth day, Tuesday, August 5th, it made 1.50 crores. Total collection is 44.40 crores. The film is made in Telugu, but it has a multi-language release across India and received a tremendous response from the audience, especially in the South Belt.

‘Kingdom’ is a spy-action thriller film starring Vijay Deverakonda as Surya aka Suri, an honest constable turned secret agent. The film’s story spreads from India to Sri Lanka, where Suri sets out to carry out a mission and uncover the truth about his brother Shiva (Satyadev). Bhagyashree Borse supports Vijay in the film as Dr. Anu. The villain is Venkatesh V.P., who brings a strong conflict in the story.

Gautham Tinnanuri directed the film. Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T. John handled the cinematography, and Naveen Nooli edited it. Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios, and Fortune Four Cinemas jointly produced it, with a budget of around 130 crores. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, and his background score gives the film a special energy.

The film’s occupancy in the Telugu belt on the first day was 15.93%, which shows the audience was excited about it. The occupancy in the Tamil belt was 11.22%, which can be considered average. Although the film has received mixed responses from critics, the audience’s word of mouth is quite positive.

‘Kingdom’ has been planned as a duology, meaning its second part will likely come soon. The film’s strong opening will make planning easier for the makers.

Now all eyes will be on how strongly the film holds on over the weekend. If the public response remains the same, then ‘Kingdom’ can be a big hit in Vijay Deverakonda’s career.

