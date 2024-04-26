‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Legacy: Andy Serkis shares why does the franchise mean so much to him

Cast and filmmakers from “Kingdom of the Apes,” including stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, director/producer Wes Ball, and star of the original trilogy Andy Serkis, were in London earlier for a special screening of film footage at the BFI IMAX®️ Theatre. The first 32 minutes of the all-new action-adventure spectacle of the summer were screened, along with a montage, which was hosted by Edith Bowman. “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” opens in movie theaters globally on May 10, 2024, and will be available in IMAX®️, Dolby Cinema®️, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens everywhere.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into 20th Century Studios’ global epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously, and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

In a special video released, Serkis talks about the legacy of the Apes franchise and why it means so much to him. He also mentions how any film after Caesar’s journey needs to be profound-

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” is directed by Wes Ball (the “Maze Runner” trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (“IT”), Freya Allan (“The Witcher”), Kevin Durand (“Locke & Key”), Peter Macon (“Shameless”), and William H. Macy (“Fargo”). The film is written by Josh Friedman (“War of the Worlds”), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (“Avatar: The Way of Water”), and the producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr., p.g.a. (“The Maze Runner”), Rick Jaffa, p.g.a., Amanda Silver, p.g.a., Jason Reed, p.g.a. (“Mulan”), with Peter Chernin (the “Planet of the Apes” trilogy) and Jenno Topping (“Ford v. Ferrari”) serving as executive producers.