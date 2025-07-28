Kingdom Trailer Drops: Rashmika Mandanna Sends Love to Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda’s film Kingdom is set to release in theaters on July 31, 2025. Ahead of its release, Rashmika Mandanna shared the film’s trailer along with a special message for her rumored boyfriend, Vijay Deverakonda, leaving fans excited.

In her social media post, Rashmika reshared the trailer for Kingdom, exclaiming, “Wohhhooo!!! What a trailer this is! Madness! Ahh! I have to wait four more days after watching this amazing trailer… not fair!”

She continued to express her admiration for Vijay, saying, “Vijay Deverakonda, I always keep telling you-you are something else! One day I wish I learn my craft so well that one day I can do the 50% of acting that you do! You are just …. Something else”. In addition to her praise for Vijay, Rashmika referred to director Gowtam Tinnanuri and composer Anirudh Ravichander as “geniuses,” and expressed her excitement to see Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, calling her “the bestest cutie.”

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been making headlines recently due to rumors about their relationship. The two actors have often been spotted together on various occasions and frequently enjoy vacations and celebrations side by side. Vijay has shared insights into his personal growth over recent years, emphasizing the importance of spending quality time with his parents, friends, and girlfriend.

Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, known for his work on Jersey, is an action film that follows the story of an undercover spy assigned to dismantle an underworld crime syndicate led by his elder brother, Siva. The narrative explores whether he can succeed in his mission and how he ultimately becomes a leader himself. Besides Vijay, the film features Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse in supporting roles. This movie is the first part of a planned duology and has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his debut with Deverakonda.