Legendary Telugu Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao Dies At 83

The legendary Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, known for his exceptional comedy and negative characters, has died in the early hours of Sunday, 13 July 2025. At the time of his death, the actor was at his residence in Filmnagar in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, and he was 83 years old.

Kota was also a former BJP MLA from Vijayawada. As per the media reports, the actor was unwell for the past few months with age-related issues. He passed away due to a prolonged illness. The incident occurred just two days after his 83rd birthday.

Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao was born in Kankipadu in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. He made his debut in the entertainment world in 1978 with the film ‘Pranam Khareedhu’. The actor worked in around 750 films with his career spanning more than four decades. He has appeared in Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi language films, which led to his popularity for his specific performances in negative and comedy roles.

Some of Rao’s popular films include projects like Prathighatana, Aha Naa Pellanta, and others. Later, he stepped into politics and won the Vijayawada constituency in the combined Andhra Pradesh with a BJP ticket and left politics after serving as MLA from 1999 to 2004. Kota Srinivasa Rao was also honored with the Padma Sri by the Government of India in 2015 for his contribution to the entertainment world.

Condolences to the family grieving, undoubtedly, the film industry lost a gem.