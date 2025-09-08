Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Box Office Collection Day 11: Earnings reach 82.6 crores

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Box Office Collection Day 11: Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra has performed brilliantly in its 11-day box office journey and has earned 82.6 crores in India net. The highest earnings have come from the Malayalam version, which collected a total of 63.2 crores. At the same time, the Telugu version contributed 10.75 crores, the Tamil version 7.4 crores, and the Hindi version 1.25 crores.

Daywise Collection

* Day 1 (Thursday): 2.7 Cr

* Day 2 (Friday): 4 Cr

* Day 3 (Saturday): 7.6 Cr

* Day 4 (Sunday): 10.1 Cr

* Day 5 (Monday): 7.2 Cr

* Day 6 (Tuesday): 7.65 Cr

* Day 7 (Wednesday): 7.1 Cr

* Day 8 (2nd Thursday): 8.35 Cr

Week 1 Total: 54.7 Cr

* Day 9 (2nd Friday): 7.65 Cr

* Day 10 (2nd Saturday): 10 Cr

* Day 11 (2nd Sunday): 10.25 Cr

Total Earnings: 82.6 Cr (Malayalam 63.2; Tamil 7.4; Telugu 10.75; Hindi 1.25)

On Sunday, September 7, the film recorded a Malayalam occupancy of 87.45% and a Telugu occupancy of 52.37%.

The film is directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salman’s Wayfarer Films. Kalyani Priyadarshan’s strong performance in this has been especially appreciated.

The film is a unique and innovative attempt at a blend of superhero themes, action, and suspense in Malayalam cinema.

The film has had a great hold since its first week and has recorded strong collections in the second weekend as well. If the trend continues, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra can easily enter the 100 crore club.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more box office updates!