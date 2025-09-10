Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Box Office Collection Day 13: Superhero-horror fantasy close to 93.5 crores

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Box Office Collection Day 13: Malayalam cinema’s much-awaited film “Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra” has completed 13 days of release and consistently maintained its box office dominance. Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, this film is getting a great response from both the audience and critics. The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nasalan, and Sandy in the lead roles.

On the thirteenth day, i.e., Tuesday, the film did a business of 5.1 crores. The biggest chunk came from the Malayalam version, which earned four crores. The Tamil and Telugu versions added 0.4–0.4 crores and the Hindi version 0.3 crores, respectively. This drop is almost 13% compared to the previous day, but the overall collection is still stable.

The film’s total collection so far has reached 93.5 crores. Of this, 72.05 crores have come from the Malayalam belt alone, 8.25 crores from Tamil, 11.45 crores from Telugu, and 1.75 crores from Hindi. This clearly shows that the film’s real strength is in the Kerala market, but it is slowly gaining ground in other languages ​​as well.

The film performed brilliantly in the first week, earning 54.7 crores. The second week also started strongly. The film grossed 10 crore on the second Saturday and 10.15 crore on Sunday. However, there was a drop on Monday and Tuesday; the collection was 5.9 crore and 5.1 crore, respectively. Despite this, the trend of the film is considered positive.

“Lokah: Chapter 1—Chandra” is being called a big experiment of Malayalam cinema. The film is a unique blend of superhero and horror fantasy, elevated to heights by visuals, world-building, and a brilliant technical team. Critics have praised the film’s cinematography, music, and starcast performance.

The cast includes names like Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nasalan, Sandy, Arun Kurian, and Vijayraghavan. The film is directed by Dominic Arun and produced under Dulquer Salmaan’s banner Wayfare Films.

Overall, the film is heading strongly towards the 100 crore club after collecting around 93.5 crore in 13 days. It has become the third biggest Malayalam hit of 2025 and may break more big records in the coming days.

