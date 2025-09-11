Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Box Office Collection Day 14: Nears 100 Crore India Net

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Box Office Collection Day 14: Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra has ended its second week with a strong collection. On Wednesday, the 14th day, the film earned 4.35 crores, taking its total India net collection to 97.85 crores. The Malayalam version has contributed the most to this, which has earned 75.4 crores so far.

The film performed consistently strongly in the first week and collected 54.7 crores. The craze for the film continued in the second week as well. The collections on the second Friday were 7.65 crore, Saturday 10 crore, and Sunday 10.15 crore, and then remained steady despite a drop in working days.

The all-language breakup of the film after 14 days is Malayalam: 75.4 crore, Tamil: 8.65 crore, Telugu: 11.85 crore, and Hindi: 1.95 crore. Overall, the film has grossed 97.85 crore net in India and approximately 210 crore at the worldwide box office.

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra is Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero film starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role. The film stars her alongside Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandhu Salimkumar, Vijayaraghavan, and many more. The story revolves around Chandra Ananya, who starts as a simple girl but later becomes known as a powerful yakshi. The film has a budget of 30 crores and has become a mega blockbuster.

The film’s success has not only given Kalyani Priyadarshan a new platform but also given Malayalam cinema a new superhero universe.

