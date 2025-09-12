Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Box Office Collection Day 15: Enters 100 Crore Club

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Box Office Collection Day 15: Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra also continued its steady run at the box office on the 15th day. The film grossed approximately 3.85 crore on its third Thursday. With this, the total collection of the second week stood at 47 crore, and now the film’s India net collection has reached 101.7 crore. This includes 78.35 crore from Malayalam, 9.05 crore from Tamil, 12.15 crore from Telugu, and 2.15 crore from Hindi.

The film collected 54.7 crore in the first week and earned 47 crore in the second. After a strong weekend growth, the collections declined on working days, but the film maintained a consistent daily collection of 3–5 crore. According to Sacnilk, the film’s occupancy is still good in the South markets.

The story begins in a war-torn city where Chandra Ananya unleashes her mystical powers. As she transforms into Yakshi, her struggle is not only with criminals but also with supernatural forces. The film blends the superhero genre with Indian mythology, giving the audience a unique cinematic experience.

Directed by Dominic Arun and produced under Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films banner, the film stars Kalayani Priyadarshan, Nasleen, and Sandy in the lead roles. It is receiving massive appreciation for its brilliant VFX and music (Jakes Bejoy).

In the third weekend, all eyes are now on whether the film will be able to reach the 120 crore club or not.

