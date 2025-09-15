Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Box Office Collection Day 18: Film crosses 119.40 Cr in India

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Box Office Collection Day 18: Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra has crossed

119.40 crore India net collection by its third Sunday at the box office. The film showed tremendous growth in the first four days — starting from 2.7 crore on the first day, it went on to collect 10.1 crore on Sunday. The total collection of the first week was 54.7 crore.

According to Sacnilk data, the film earned 47 crore in the second week. During this period, the film collected more than 10 crore on the second Saturday and Sunday consecutively. The trend remained positive in the third weekend as well – Friday added 4.05 crore, Saturday 6.65 crore, and Sunday 7 crore. The total net collections so far have reached 119.40 crore.

The Malayalam version of the film has been the strongest, contributing 92 crore so far. Tamil has brought in 11.45 crore, Telugu 13.05 crore, and Hindi 2.9 crore.

According to occupancy reports, the film continues to hold strong in multiplexes and urban centres. The film has also earned 109.35 crore in the overseas market, taking its worldwide collections to 249 crore.

Directed by Dominic Arun, this dark fantasy superhero film, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nasleen, Sandy Master, and Vijayaraghavan. The film is produced by Wayfarer Films, while Dulquer Salmaan is its producer.

Both the story and the graphics are attracting the audience. If the trend continues like this, the film can maintain a strong hold even in its fourth week.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates!