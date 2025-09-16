Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 18: Film Crosses 122.15 Crore

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 18: The magic of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which brought a new wave in Malayalam cinema, remains intact at the box office. This female-dominated supernatural drama has made a strong hold in the South and the Hindi belt. Released on 5 September 2025, the film has crossed the 252.90 crore mark worldwide within 18 days, making it one of the biggest blockbuster releases of the year.

The film’s net collection has reached 122.15 crores, while its gross collection is 142.90 crores. The film also performed well overseas, earning 110 crores.

If we look at the earnings of the 18th day, the Hindi version earned 0.1 crores, Telugu 0.1 crores, Tamil 0.3 crores, and the Malayalam version 2.25 crores. The film’s worldwide total has now reached 225.90 crores.

The story of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra revolves around Chandra (Kalyani Priyadarshan), who returns to Bangalore from Sweden and starts working in a night-shift cafe. Her mysterious lifestyle is exciting and frightening for neighbour Sunny (Nasleen) and his friends. It is soon revealed that Chandra is no ordinary human but a Yakshi – a supernatural being found in Kerala folklore.

The film’s biggest highlight is its unique world-building, which weaves folklore with a modern superhero narrative. The film is distinguished by its female-led and progressive narrative. Cameos by Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas also thrill the audience, giving a glimpse of the Lokah Cinematic Universe ahead.

Kalyani Priyadarshan gives a strong performance in the title role. She is accompanied by Nasleen K. Gafoor, Vijayaraghavan, Arun Kurien, and Sandy Master. Dominic Arun directed the film, which was produced by Wayfarer Films.

Consistently good word-of-mouth and a multilingual release strategy have made the film a blockbuster. Trade pundits believe that Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra may join the 250 crore club next week and will be counted among the biggest commercial successes of Malayalam cinema.

