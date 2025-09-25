Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 28: Film crosses 141.3 crore mark

Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra continues to dominate the box office. The film collected 1.05 crore on Wednesday, the 28th day of its release, bringing its total India net collection to 141.3 crore.

The Malayalam version earned the most on Wednesday. The film earned 0.82 crore in Malayalam, 0.18 crore in Tamil, 0.03 crore in Telugu, and 0.02 crore in Hindi.

Thus, the film’s total net collections for 28 days, by language, are as follows: Malayalam version 109.72 crore, Tamil version 14.36 crore, Telugu version 13.64 crore, and Hindi version 3.58 crore. The film’s India net collection across all languages ​​has reached 141.3 crore.

Released on September 5, 2025, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has performed exceptionally well in India and the overseas market. The film has grossed over 280 crore worldwide so far.

Positive word-of-mouth and a multi-language release strategy have strengthened the film’s standing. Trade experts believe the film could join the 300 crore club in the coming days and be counted among Malayalam cinema’s biggest blockbusters.

