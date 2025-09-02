Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Box Office Collection Day 5: Malayalam Superhero Film Soars to 31.05 Cr in First 5 Days

Lokah: Chapter 1—Chandra Box Office Collection Day 5: Lokah: Chapter 1—Chandra has made a very strong start at the box office. According to Sacnilk.com, on the first day, 28 August 2025, the film earned 2.7 Cr from the Malayalam version. The occupancy was good, and the audience showed interest in the superhero theme and story.

On the second day, 29 August, the film’s earnings increased to 4 Cr. The Malayalam version earned 3.65 Cr, and the Telugu version earned 0.35 Cr. A tremendous growth of 48% was seen on this day. On the third day, i.e., 30 August, the weekend effect was clearly visible, and the film earned a total of 7.6 Cr. The Malayalam version was 5.8 Cr, the Tamil version was 0.6 Cr, and the Telugu version was 1.2 Cr. This increase reflects the audience’s curiosity and the crowdedness of the weekend halls.

On Sunday, 31 August, the film earned 10.1 Cr. The Malayalam version earned 7.4 Cr, Tamil earned 1.1 Cr, and Telugu earned 1.6 Cr. The great weekend pick-up further strengthened the film at the box office.

On the first Monday of the first week, 1 September, the earnings fell slightly to 6.65 Cr. The Malayalam version was 5.15 Cr, and Tamil and Telugu were 0.75 Cr each. This fall can be considered normal due to it being a weekday. At this time, the occupancy of the Malayalam version was 50.20%, and that of the Telugu version was 21.96%.

India’s net collections in the first 5 days were 31.05 Cr.

The film, directed by Dominic Arun, stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role and is produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films. It is a perfect blend of supernatural, action, and suspense. Chandra’s true identity and powerful qualities remain a special attraction for the audience in the story.

