Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Box Office Collection Day 6: Total 39.25 Cr India Net

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Box Office Collection Day 6: Malayalam superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra continued its strong run at the box office on its sixth day as well. On Tuesday, 2 September 2025, the film earned around Rs 7.65 crore, taking its 6 day total India net earnings to Rs 39.25 crore. During this, the Malayalam version earned Rs 5.7 crore, the Tamil version earned Rs 0.85 crore and the Telugu version earned Rs 1.1 crore.

The film had an opening of Rs 2.7 crore on its first day, which came entirely from the Malayalam version. The earnings increased to Rs 4 crore on the second day, with the Malayalam version earning Rs 3.65 crore and the Telugu version earning Rs 0.35 crore. On the third day i.e. Saturday, the film earned Rs 7.6 crore due to the weekend effect. This included Malayalam 5.8 crores, Tamil 0.6 crores and Telugu 1.2 crores.

On Sunday, the film earned Rs 10.1 crore, which further strengthened the weekend pickup. The Malayalam version earned 7.4 crores, the Tamil version 1.1 crores and the Telugu version 1.6 crores. On the first Monday, the earnings fell slightly to 7.2 crores, but on Tuesday, the sixth day, the film again earned a good amount of Rs 7.65 crore. During this, the occupancy of the Malayalam version was 52.41%, while the occupancy of the Telugu version was 22.53%.

The film is directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films. Kalyani Priyadarshan is in the lead role in the film. Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra is a great mix of supernatural, action and suspense. Chandra’s true powerful qualities and his true identity remain the biggest highlight of the story.

The film managed to draw audiences to the theatres even on the seventh day and the blend of superhero theme, action and suspense made it a successful hit among the Malayalam audience. Overall, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra has made a strong hold at the box office in its first week itself and has established its identity among the audience.

