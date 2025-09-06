Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Box Office Collection Day 9: Malayalam Superhero Film Crosses 62.45 Cr India Net

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Box Office Collection Day 9: Lokah: Chapter 1—Chandra performed brilliantly at the box office in its first week. On Friday, the ninth day, the film collected around 7.75 crore, bringing its total net collection to 62.45 crore.

The film had earned 2.7 crores on its opening day, and on the second day, its collection reached four crores. The film graph increased continuously over the weekend and earned 7.6 crores on the third day and Rs 10.1 crore on Sunday. On Monday (Day 5), there was a slight decline, and the collection was 7.2 crores, but on Tuesday (Day 6), there was a slight increase again and earned 7.65 crores, on Wednesday (Day 7), the earnings were 6.75 crores, on Thursday (Day 8), 8.35 crores and on Friday (Day 9) 7.75 crores, showing a stable performance.

On Friday, the Malayalam version was 71.67% occupied, and the Telugu version was 39.88% occupied. These figures clearly show that the film is very much liked by the Malayalam audience, while the Telugu and Tamil versions are also slowly gaining hold.

Directed by Dominic Arun, this film features a strong performance from Kalyani Priyadarshan. Dulquer Salman’s Wayfarer Films produces the film. The mix of superhero theme, action, and suspense makes this film a new and unique attempt at Malayalam cinema.

The net collection of 55 crores in the first week proves that the audience accepts the film with open arms. Now all eyes are on the second week to see how the film performs.

