Maa Sita Navami: Kriti Sanon impresses fans with new Adipurush poster, fans can't keep calm

Check out the latest poster of Kriti Sanon and enchanting poster of Janaki on a special day

Kriti Sanon is one of the finest and most admired actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. In all these years, she’s done good quality work in the projects that she’s been a part of and now, we are looking forward to seeing her in Adipurush movie.

On the auspicious occasion of Maa Sita Navmi, team Adipurush pay special tribute to one of the most reverred woman in the Indian History – an epitome of dedication, selflessness, bravery and purity by unveiling an enchanting motion poster of Janaki starring Kriti Sanon along with the audio teaser of melodious ‘Ram Siya Ram.’

Kriti Sanon as Janaki represents purity,divinity and courage as Raghav’s consort. The melodious tune of Ram Siya Ram perfectly encapsulate the spirit of Janaki’s unwavering devotion towards Raghav and is sure to transport the audience to a world of spirituality and devotion.

Team #Adipurush celebrates Maa Sita Navmi by launching an enchanting motion poster of Janaki starring #KritiSanon along with the audio teaser of "Ram Siya Ram"* Om Raut’s Adipurush produced by Bhushan Kumar releases on June 16 globally !! #JaiSiyaRam #RamSiyaRam #Adipurush… pic.twitter.com/F9Yn7bZhJK — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 29, 2023

Their rendition, this soulful melody of ‘Ram Siya Ram’ is sung and composed Sachet-Parampara.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles and will be releasing globally on 16th June 2023.

