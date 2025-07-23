Maalik Box Office Collection Day 12: Film Earns 24.20 Cr In 12 Days, Maintains Slow But Steady Run

Maalik Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajkummar Rao’s film Maalik has slowly maintained its hold at the box office. According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned 0.33 crore on its 12th day, Tuesday, July 22nd, taking its total India net collection to 24.20 crore.

The film performed quite well in the first week. After opening at 3.75 crore on the first day, it earned ₹

5.25 crore-5.25 crore on Saturday and Sunday. The total collection of the first week was 21.20 crore. However, there was a decline in the second week. From day 8 to day 12, the figures recorded were 0.65 crore, 0.75 crore, 0.94 crore, 0.33 crore, and now 0.33 crore respectively.

The Hindi occupancy of the film was 22.36% on Tuesday, which shows that a select audience is still engaged with the film.

The story of Maalik is set in the backdrop of 1980s Allahabad, where a young boy dreams of becoming a ‘Maalik’. His journey is marked by power, loyalty, greed and violence. Rajkummar Rao has played the role of an obsessive and angry gangster in this film, which is receiving tremendous appreciation from both the audience and critics.

The film is directed by Pulkit, who is known for his raw and emotional storytelling. Kumar Taurani of Tips Films and Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films have jointly produced this film. Even though the promotion of the film was limited, its strong acting, deep story and tight direction have kept it afloat at the box office.

Now it remains to be seen whether Maalik will be able to enter the 30 crore club in the coming days or not. The pace of the film may be slow, but its impact seems to be long-lasting.

