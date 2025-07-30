Maalik Box Office Collection Day 19: Total 29.38 Cr Worldwide; India Nett 24.92 Cr

Maalik Box Office Collection Day 19: Rajkummar Rao’s starrer Maalik recorded a net collection of 0.04 crores on its 19th day, Tuesday, 29 July. The film’s India Net Collection is 24.92 crores, India Gross 29.33 crores, and Worldwide Collection 29.38 crores. This data is based on Sacnilk.com. Although no significant collection has come out from the overseas box office yet, the film has gradually strengthened its hold at the domestic level.

The film’s story is set in Prayagraj (Allahabad) in the 1980s, where a young boy dreams of becoming a ‘master’. This journey takes him through a complex world of power, loyalty, greed, and violence. Against this socio-political backdrop, the film gives the audience a powerful and bitter truth-filled story.

Rajkummar Rao plays an obsessive and angry gangster in the film, which both the audience and critics have highly praised. This character is considered one of his most impressive roles to date. Along with him, talented actors like Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chillar, and Huma Qureshi have also performed brilliantly in the film.

The film is directed by Pulkit, known for his raw and emotional narratives. Its producers are Kumar Taurani (Tips Films) and Jai Shevkarmani (Northern Lights Films). The special thing about the film is that despite the limited promotion, its strong script, brilliant acting, and emotional appeal pulled the audience to the theatres.

Although the film’s pace was slow initially, the impact of its story and characters gradually deepened. This film is one of those films that moves at a slow pace, but leaves a long-lasting impression on the hearts and minds of the audience.

