Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 7: Tamil cinema’s big release, Madharaasi, has completed its first week’s collection. This psychological action thriller directed by A.R. Murugadoss collected around two crore nett in India on Thursday, the seventh day. With this, the total week 1 film collection reached 49 crore.

The film had a great start on the first weekend. Madharaasi, which opened with 13.65 crore on Friday, earned 12.1 crore on Saturday and 11.4 crore on Sunday. However, the film’s collection sharply declined from Monday, shrinking to only 4.15 crore on the fourth day. After this, it did business of 3.2 crore on Tuesday, 2.5 crore on Wednesday, and two crore on Thursday.

The Tamil version has earned the most in terms of language. The film earned 43.55 crores from Tamil alone, while the Hindi version earned 0.5 crores and the Telugu version earned 4.95 crores.

The story of Madharaasi revolves around a young man suffering from a mental illness called Fregoli delusion. His life changes when he stands up against a North Indian syndicate that spreads gun culture in Tamil Nadu. The film is full of action, emotion, and suspense, which keeps the audience glued to the screen.

The film features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role and has a strong star cast. Anirudh Ravichander’s music enhances the story’s mood.

Looking at the first week’s earnings, the film has held well at the box office. However, a decline is clearly visible on weekdays. Now, it has to be seen how the second week proves for Madharaasi.

