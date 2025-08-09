Mahesh Babu Celebrates 50th Birthday with Teaser for ‘SSMB29’

Mahesh Babu celebrated his 50th birthday surrounded by friends and family, and to mark the occasion, the makers of his highly anticipated film with SS Rajamouli, ‘SSMB29’, surprised fans with a special reveal. On Saturday, Rajamouli released the first official teaser poster of the upcoming action-adventure, offering audiences an exciting glimpse into the film’s world.

Alongside the poster, the team announced that they will officially unveil more details in November 2025.

The striking visual features a close-up of a man’s chest, dressed in a rugged brown shirt with the top buttons undone. He wears a rudraksh mala around his neck, accompanied by a trishool and Nandi pendant, creating an image filled with symbolism and strength. Although the man’s face remains hidden, the hints are certainly intriguing.

Mahesh Babu shared the poster on Instagram, expressing his gratitude for the fans’ love: “Thank you for all the love. I am eagerly awaiting, as you all are, for November 2025 to enjoy the reveal with all of you.”

Fans, who had eagerly awaited news for months amidst rampant speculation, flooded social media with excitement. Many praised the rugged look, and others filled timelines with chants of “Jai Babu.”

Directed by Rajamouli and inspired by African adventure legends, ‘SSMB29’ stars Mahesh Babu as a daring explorer in a high-octane action drama. The film is scheduled to resume shooting in August after months of meticulous planning.

Adding to the excitement is an impressive ensemble cast. Prithviraj Sukumaran has confirmed his role, while R Madhavan is rumored to join this adventure.