Mahesh Babu’s GlobeTrotter: SS Rajamouli Promises ‘Never-Before-Seen’ Reveal in November 2025

South superstar Mahesh Babu’s birthday has become even more special for fans this year, as director SS Rajamouli has shared a glimpse of his much-awaited film. The film, known as SSMB29 till now, was called GlobeTrotter by Rajamouli in his social media post. However, he did not clarify whether it is the official title of the film or just a promotional hashtag.

On Saturday morning, on Mahesh Babu’s birthday, the actor and Rajamouli shared similar posts on Instagram. This post has a close-up shot of Mahesh Babu, who is seen wearing a blood-splashed low-cut vest. Lord Shiva’s trident and Nandi locket are also visible around his neck. Mahesh wrote in the caption, “Thank you for all your love… I am waiting for November 2025 as eagerly as you are. #GlobeTrotter”

Along with this, Rajamouli released an open letter on Twitter, in which he wrote, “Dear cinema lovers and Mahesh fans, it has been a long time since we started shooting, and we appreciate your enthusiasm. But the story and scale of this film are so huge that presenting it only through pictures or press conferences will not do justice to it. We are currently preparing something that can properly reflect the film’s soul, depth, and immersive world. It will be presented in November 2025, and we are trying to make it a ‘never-before-seen’ experience. I appreciate your patience.”

However, Priyanka Chopra, who may be seen opposite Mahesh Babu in the film, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, part of the confirmed cast, have not shared this post on their social media. Despite this, fans’ excitement is at its peak. Many fans commented on the post and wrote that this film could break Bahubali and Dangal’s records.

According to reports, GlobeTrotter is a high-budget jungle adventure based on different locations around the world. This film is considered to be one of the most ambitious films of Mahesh Babu’s career. At present, the makers have not announced the release date, but this grand reveal in November has already created an atmosphere for the film.

