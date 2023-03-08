Anicka Vikhraman is one of the most gorgeous and prettiest actresses and performing artistes in the South regional entertainment industry. Her primary body of work has been seen in the Malayalam regional film industry and well, as far as swag and entertainment is concerned, she’s been a frontrunner for the longest time. Not just as an actress and performing artiste ladies and gentlemen, Anicka is also a sensation on Instagram. More often than not, Anicka Vikhraman shares happy and gorgeous snaps and videos of herself on social media.

This time however, we see a completely different side to her. She took to her social media to share the horrific instance of how she’s been allegedly abused by her ex-boyfriend. She wrote,

Inspite of leaving these incidents behind I ve been receiving threatening calls and me and my family is being degraded continuously.

The last pic was clicked before my ex boyfriend s attack on me I was very excited to show my hair cut anyways it’s in the past.

I ll start posting pics from this week😘✌🏻I missed insta😍

