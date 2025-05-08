Malayalam Actor Anson Paul Marries In Intimate Ceremony – See Pics

Malayalam actor Anson Paul marries a businesswoman in an intimate ceremony. The actor started his new journey in privacy, exchanging vows in the presence of his close friends and family members. His idea to keep his personal life has received praise from fans and netizens who appreciate him for his low-key wedding. The couple tied the knot at Thiruvananthapuram Register Office by signing the legal papers.

Anson Paul married Nidhi Ann recently. Nidhi Ann hails from Tiruvalla. She is a businesswoman who has been living in the United Kingdom, but she has now shifted to India and is successfully running her business in Kerala. The photo of the couple is going viral now, where Anson is seen posing with his wife, giving her side hugs. The duo opted for simple traditional clothes for the court marriage; however, their adorable pictures, flashing their beautiful smiles, caught. Their chemistry and unspoken twining are winning hearts.

Anson Paul is a Malayalam actor who has also worked in a few Tamil films. He made his debut in acting in 2013 with the Malayalam film KQ. Next, he appeared in the film Su Su Sudhi Vathmeekam in 2015. However, he gained major recognition in 2016 with Remo, and that was the turning point in his career. Since then, he has given hits performances in films like Abrahaminte Santhathikal Aadu 2, Solo, Rahel Makan Kora, and Marco.