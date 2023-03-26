A really sad and worrying update is coming in for all fans and admirers of Malayalam actor Innocent.

As per reports in Times Of India, the condition of actor and former MP Innocent continues to remain critical. He’s currently 75 and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi. He’s currently on ECMO support.

The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2012, has been under treatment since March 16. He was admitted to the hospital for a cancer relapse after he complained of uneasiness following an infection in his throat.

Here’s praying for his speedy and complete recovery soonest. For more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com