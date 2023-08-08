Malayalam Director Siddique Is Hospitalised After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

ADVERTISEMENT
Malayalam filmmaker Siddique is in critical condition after suffering from cardiac arrest. As reported by India Today, the director suffered a cardiac arrest on August 7th, 2023, around 3 pm. Soon he was rushed to the hospital and is currently under care at Kochi Amrita Hospital.

The filmmaker is hospitalized due to pneumonia and liver disease. Despite his ongoing treatment for the ailments, Siddique suffered cardiac arrest. However, at present, he is critical and taken care of. As per the hospital staff, the filmmaker is receiving support through ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) machine. On the other hand, Siddique’s further treatment was scheduled for this morning to evaluate his condition.

The renowned filmmaker began his career with Lal by assisting the noted director Fazil. In 1989 he made his first film Ramji Rao Speaking. And he made his screenwriter debut in 1986 with the Malayalam film ‘Pappan Priyappetta Pappan.’ His last work on screen was Big Brother.

Hoping that the filmmaker Siddique will heal soon, and our prayers are with him. Heart attacks have become very frequent and major problems in society.

Earlier, Nitesh Pandey died on May 3rd from a massive heart attack. Tollywood actor suffered a cardiac arrest on January 27th while attending a roadshow. Satish Kaushik, aged 66, passed away due to a heart attack. Siddharth Shukla, Raju Srivastava, and many others died due to heart attack issues.

