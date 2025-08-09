Malti Marie Embraces Indian Traditions, Melts Hearts Calling Priyanka Chopra ‘Maa’

The cutest Malti Marie Chopra Jonas has become the new internet sensation. The little princess is winning hearts once again, but this time because of her adorable display of love and respect for her Indian roots. The daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has caught our attention when she embraced Indian traditions in the sweetest and innocent way, calling Priyanka ‘Maa’.

The Desi Girl, Priyanka, recently posted a bunch of photos from her life lately. The actress shared twenty slides with each one describing her fun time with family – Nick Jonas and Malti Marie. From BLACKPINK’s love concert, Malti Marie’s fun time with her little friends, food to Jonas Brothers singing, and a cozy vacation, the Instagram dump has a sneak peek into Priyanka Chopra’s dream life with family.

However, in one of the photos, one can see a heartwarming moment of Priyanka and Malti that’s now going viral. Embracing Indian traditions, Priyanka taught Malti to call her “Maa,” leaving fans gushing over the beautiful bond between mother and daughter.

View Instagram Post 1: Malti Marie Embraces Indian Traditions, Melts Hearts Calling Priyanka Chopra 'Maa'

Priyanka Chopra is a proud mother, and she often expresses her desire to raise Malti with a deep understanding of both her Indian and American heritage. And the latest attempt is just another proof. Though the actress lives in America, her heart belongs to India and she never misses a chance to come back and enjoy everything about her country.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, Malti Marie, via surrogacy on January 15, 2022.