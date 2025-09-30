Mammootty Resumes Work On Patriot After Health Break: “The Camera Is Calling”

Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty is officially back in action. After an eight-month hiatus due to health concerns, the veteran actor is set to rejoin the sets of his much-anticipated film Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The star will resume filming in Hyderabad from October 1, marking a powerful comeback that fans across the globe have eagerly awaited.

Sharing a photo beside a sleek black car, Mammootty wrote, “Back to doing what I love most in life after a short break. Words aren’t enough to thank everyone who checked on me during my absence. The camera is calling…” The image and message have since gone viral, drawing an outpouring of love and encouragement from fans and peers alike.

Director Mahesh Narayanan stated that affairs went on uninterrupted because of Mammootty’s absence. Scenes with the rest of the cast members were done in the past months while Mammootty remained fairly active from home.

Close friend of actor Mohanlal and almost a co-actor, quite rightly shared a moving statement about praying for Mammootty in his time of trouble.

And the upcoming shoot begins with important scenes between Mammootty and Mohanlal and moves on to an international schedule in the UK. With Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Ramesh Pisharody among the cast members, the film is arguably one of the most awaited releases of the year.

The return of Mammootty is not only a personal win but also a win to be celebrated by the entire Malayalam film fraternity.