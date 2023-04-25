Man arrested for sending 'Sadak 2' actress Chrissan Pereira to Sharjah with drugs, deets inside

Know more about actress Chrissan Pereira and what's happening at her end

A big and very major update is coming in for all fans and admirers of actress Chrissan Pereira who has appeared in movies like Sadak 2 and others.

Two people held for sending Sadak 2 actress Chrissan Pereira to Sharjah with drugs:

As per the latest media reports in The Indian Express, the Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday has arrested two individuals for allegedly framing Borivali-based actor Chrissan Pereira in a narcotics case. Reports reveal that they had apparently given her a memento that has drugs hidden in it and had asked her to deliver it to someone in Sharjah where she has been imprisoned since 1st April, 2023. The probe also revealed that Pereira was framed by one of the arrested namely Anthony Paul as he wanted to get back at her mother with whom he reportedly had some issue. The Mumbai Police is currently hopeful of getting Pereira back after they send a copy of the FIR to Sharjah through diplomatic measures. The probe also revealed that apart from Pereira, Paul also reportedly tried to frame four others, one of whom is currently lodged in Sharjah prison.

