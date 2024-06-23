Manisha Koirala Won’t Be Able To Make It To The Wedding Today

Manisha Koirala is close not only to bride Sonakshi Sinha she is also very fond of Shatrughan Sinha. “He was always very protective when we did films together and then when I did Heeramandi with his daughter Sonakshi I felt equally protective towards her.”

Manisha Koirala shares a special bonding with the bride Sonakshi Sinha. “I absolutely adore Sonakshi !! She is a very well brought up girl. I love her calm temperament, in fact that’s something I would love to learn from her!She is also is a good actor with unmatched screen presence.”

Regrettably, Manisha will have to miss the wedding celebrations this evening. “I am on the way to receive award in Chennai that I had agreed to attend much before. I tried to return this evening.But my mother is travelling with me so I can’t hurry her.She needs to rest a bit after travelling.So unfortunately I will be missing the celebrations tonight where our Heeramandi family will be together with her on dance floor.”

Manisha is already missing the party. “I’m going to be missing major fun!! But I’m truly happy for her and wish the newly married couple the very best. I hope to celebrate with them soon, though”

Heeramandi, says Manisha, has changed her life. “Subhash, I m so very grateful to Sanjay Leela Bhansali to give my career a new life!! I’m getting so much of love from people everywhere. I can only thank SLB each time as he gave a brilliant platform to me. Every time someone praises me I thank him. Heeramandi is so so popular in the world!!! Everyone I meet across the globe!!I will go slow and steady from here. I am not interested in getting rich nor am I greedy. I am calm and composed and also living 53 well-rounded years.”