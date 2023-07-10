Manoj Muntashir On Why He Apologized, ‘Hanuman’ Vindoo Dara Singh Responds

Writer Manoj Muntashir has issued an “unconditional apology” for his offensive dialogues in Adipurush. The apology has been received with mixed feelings. Some say it is a case of too-little-too-late.Others feel Manoj’s apology should be accepted graciously and everyone should move on.

Vindoo Dara Singh who has played Lord Hanuman repeatedly is of the latter view. “I think Manoj deserves a thumbs-up for his apology. It is for the best that he has accepted his mistake.I hope he has learnt his lesson and would never repeat the mistake.”

Vindoo also feels it’s time the Adipurush-bashing stopped. “They tried to create something. And now we all have to move on. It’s not as if they’ve committed a crime for which they have to serve a life sentence. It’s over. The movie has flopped miserably and that says it all.”

When I asked Manoj Muntashir the reason for his apology he replied, “I apologized because sentiments were hurt. Bas, itni wajeh kafi hai(that’s reason enough)”.