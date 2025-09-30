Marathi Actor-Comedian Sarang Sathaye Marries Girlfriend Says, “Love Will Always Win”

Many congratulations to Marathi actor and comedian Sarang Sathaye. The comedy star finally got married to his long-time girlfriend, Paula McGlynn. The wedding ceremony was held in Deep Clove, North Vancouver, in British Columbia, on September 28, 2025. It was an intimate affair with the presence of close friends, family, and relatives.

On his social media handle, Sarang posted a couple of photos showcasing a glimpse of the couple embracing the beautiful moments of their lives. Sarang and Paula looked adorable in decent attire while their big smiles clearly gave us a hint of their happiness. Sarang and Paula were in a living relationship for the last 12 years, and now they took wedding vows, announcing their journey together forever.

Expressing his feelings and emotions with a brief note, Sarang mentioned the struggles, insecurities, and happiness as he started a new journey with his wife, Paula. He wrote, “Yes, we got married! You all know marriage was never a priority for us. However, the only thing that could keep up apart is a piece of paper. Last year was tough. The world was a place of conflict. Hate was so strong that for the first time, we feared of being pulled apart. But love will always win over hate.”

Further, Sarang added, “In order to keep our love and friendship intact, we got that paper yesterday, on 28/09/2025. The wedding was a personal affair. Our immediate family and few friends gathered around our favourite tree in Deep Cove… the perfect opportunity to bring our families together. We told each other stories, sang songs, and promised each other to continue to be the lovers and best friends that we are! So that’s our little story! Love will always win! Also, more photos to come, clicked by the fantastic @discoveryphotos.”