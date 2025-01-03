Marathi Actress Heymal Ingley Ties The Knot With Businessman Raunak Chordia, See Photos

Congratulations to the newlywed couple Heymal Ingley and Raunak Chordia. The popular actress Heymal, aka Hemal Dev, is known for her work in Marathi films and has also worked in Telugu films. Recently, the actress tied the knot with businessman Raunak Chordia, who is also a director and runs an Automobile business. Last night, on 2 January 2025, the couple took wedding vows, starting a new journey together. Though the couple didn’t post the photos online, their family and friends shared them in stories. Let’s take a look.

Heymal and Raunak took vows to be each other’s forever in a dreamy setting. The sunset view, the beautiful blue sky, the floral white and pink decorations, and the beautiful evening made the wedding even more special. The duo looked made for each other throughout the photos, and one cannot deny it.

For the big day, Heymal rocked her look in a beautiful dark pink lehenga set with a heavily embellished skirt with a complementing blouse and netted dupatta. Keeping her hair open and styled in curls, she looked pretty with matha pati, a princess choker necklace, and bold makeup. Her huge smile is like the cherry on the cake. On the other hand, Raunak looked happy and handsome in a white embellished sherwani with a matching scarf and churidar rocked with a pink pagadi.

A couple of days ago, Heymal shared a video from her Sangeet ceremony, in which they enjoyed each other’s company while the Mehendi was being done. Raunak was seen taking care of Heymal by feeding her, and the ceremony was glowing and grand.