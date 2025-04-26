Martin Scorsese Joins Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ as Executive Producer

Acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese has taken on the role of executive producer for Homebound, the upcoming feature directed by National Award-winner Neeraj Ghaywan. The project will have its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section, scheduled between May 14 and 25.

Homebound marks Ghaywan’s return to cinema after a decade, following his widely praised debut Masaan, which earned recognition at Cannes in 2015. His latest project brings together a cast led by Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film’s unveiling.

Scorsese, reflecting on his association with the project, shared that after being introduced to Ghaywan’s work by producer Mélita Toscan du Plantier, he was drawn to the depth and authenticity of the story. He appreciated the narrative and cultural elements and extended his support through the development stages. Scorsese expressed admiration for Ghaywan’s storytelling and acknowledged the film’s importance within Indian cinema.

Producer Karan Johar also spoke about Homebound, calling it a significant collaboration between creative minds. He noted that Scorsese’s involvement brought a rare dimension to the project, while praising Ghaywan’s distinct voice and commitment to storytelling.

Ghaywan expressed gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with Scorsese, describing the experience as invaluable. He recalled how Scorsese provided detailed feedback throughout the script and editing processes, offering insight while respecting the film’s cultural roots.

The film’s distribution rights in France have been acquired by Ad Vitam, known for bringing internationally recognized films to wider audiences, including A Fantastic Woman and Son of Saul.

Backing Homebound are producers Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with co-producers Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan du Plantier contributing to the project’s development.

As the only Indian film selected for Cannes this year, Homebound is positioned to attract global attention. With Scorsese’s mentorship and Ghaywan’s direction, the film is set to further the conversation around evolving social narratives within India. Its premiere at Cannes marks a significant moment not just for the team behind it, but also for the visibility of contemporary Indian cinema on the international stage.