Martin Scorsese Taps Leonardo DiCaprio And Jennifer Lawrence For New Psychological Thriller

Martin Scorsese is set to direct What Happens at Night, a chilling new psychological thriller based on Peter Cameron’s novel. The film will star Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, two of Hollywood’s most celebrated actors, in their first on-screen collaboration. Production is scheduled to begin in January 2026.

The story follows an American couple who travel to a remote, snow-covered European town to adopt a child. They check into a nearly deserted hotel, where strange events and mysterious characters begin to unravel their sense of reality. From a flamboyant lounge singer to a shady businessman and a mystical healer, the couple’s surroundings grow increasingly surreal. As tensions rise, they are forced to confront the secrets in their own lives.

This marks Scorsese and DiCaprio’s seventh film together, continuing a creative partnership that has produced modern classics like The Aviator, The Departed, and Shutter Island. For Lawrence, this will be her first time working with the legendary director.

The script is penned by Patrick Marber, known for Closer and The Critic. Apple Original Films is reportedly in talks to co-produce the film with Studiocanal, which has already developed the screenplay.

Following his acclaimed 2023 film Killers of the Flower Moon, What Happens at Night will be Scorsese’s 27th feature film. With its eerie atmosphere, star-studded cast, and powerful creative team, the project is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of the decade.