The actor was arrested in Manhattan on Saturday on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment. As per reports, he allegedly choked a 30-year-old woman in a domestic dispute. He was arrested around 11.15am in the morning after the police was alerted on a 911 call. The woman who apparently suffered from minor injuries told the police that she was assaulted. As per TMZ, the woman was his girlfriend.

