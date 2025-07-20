Marvel Teases A Universe-Altering Showdown In ‘Ultimate Endgame’

Marvel Comics has officially revealed Ultimate Endgame, a new event series launching on December 31, 2025, that promises to bring the Ultimate Universe’s biggest ongoing storylines to a dramatic conclusion.

The announcement comes ahead of a deeper reveal set for San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 26, during the Marvel Comics: Ultimate Universe panel featuring key creatives including Jonathan Hickman and Deniz Camp.

The series marks the return of The Maker, an evil version of Reed Richards, and will see the major heroes of the Ultimate line unite against a cosmic-level threat. Marvel is clearly drawing parallels to the MCU’s Avengers: Endgame, using similar visual cues in its teaser posters and naming the event with a nod to the blockbuster film.

Among the central characters in Ultimate Endgame are Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, King T’Challa, Peter Parker, Logan, Mei Igarashi, Janet Van Dyne, and both versions of Reed Richards—the heroic Doom and the villainous Maker. The expansive supporting cast includes Thor Odinson, Sif, Luke Cage, Nico Minoru, America Chavez, Illyana Rasputin, Bruce Banner, and newcomers like Charli Ramsey and Lejori Joena Zakaria.

The writing team is stacked, with Jonathan Hickman, Bryan Hill, Peach Momoko, Deniz Camp, and Chris Condon crafting the narrative. Editorial duties fall to Wil Moss, with Michelle Marchese assisting, and C.B. Cebulski overseeing as Editor-in-Chief. Interestingly, Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, is also listed as an Executive Producer alongside Dan Buckley, signalling a growing collaboration between Marvel’s comic and film divisions.

While plot details remain under wraps until Comic-Con, the teasers indicate an ambitious, universe-spanning event that will likely alter the future of the Ultimate Universe.