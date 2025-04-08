Meet Naomika Saran: Internet’s New Sensation From Bollywood

Every day, there is something new on the internet, and today, star kid Naomika Saran has become a new sensation in Bollywood. The granddaughter of Dimple Kapadia and the late Rajesh Khanna is rapidly gaining attention, leaving viewers curious about her personal and professional life. She caught the eyeballs of netizens after her appearance recently at the Maddock Films Success bash.

Naomika arrived on the red carpet with her grandmother, Dimple Kapadia, and won hearts with her beauty and killer smile. The legendary actress looked stunning in a white printed flowy outfit. On the other hand, Naomika caught the spotlight in a cute black chic mini dress. Her open curls, pretty smile, statement bag, and high heels elevated her appearance. Her poised demeanor and striking resemblance to her mother, Rinke, grabbed everyone’s attention.

View Instagram Post 1: Meet Naomika Saran: Internet's New Sensation From Bollywood

Naomika Saran is the daughter of former actress Rinke Khanna and businessman Sameer Saran. She is also the niece of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar. At present, the star kid is pursuing her education at New York University’s Tisch School of Arts to enhance her knowledge of acting and films.

According to reports, Naomika Saran is likely to make her Bollywood debut soon alongside Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda in a project produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu. Fans are eagerly awaiting Naomika’s debut, and the anticipation is building day by day.

Besides her connections in the film industry, her social media posts, often sharing updates from her personal and professional life, keep her in the top buzz.