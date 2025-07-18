Metro… In Dino Box Office Collection Day 15: Continues to Hold Its Place in Theatres; Collects 44.03 Cr

Anurag Basu’s film Metro… In Dino has completed two weeks at the box office. According to Sacnilk, In 14 days, the film had a net earning of 43.95 crores, while on the 15th day, Friday, 18 July, the film earned a slow earning of just 0.08 crores, Although it is just early estimates.

Earnings so far (India net): Week 1 (5 to 11 July): 26.85 crore, Week 2 (12 to 18 July): 17.10 crore, Total 15-day earnings: 44.03 crore

The film’s pace is now slowly slowing down. The earnings of 0.08 crore on Friday indicate that the audience’s interest is now waning. However, the film is still able to attract some audience due to positive word of mouth.

Metro… In Dino is a musical romantic drama that depicts today’s urban life, loneliness, and the complexities of relationships. The film is considered to be a spiritual sequel to 2007’s Life in a… Metro.

The story shows the emotions and connections of many different characters, which connect deeply with today’s generation.

Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The music of the film is given by Pritam, who had earlier won hearts with his songs in Life in a… Metro. This time too, his songs have made their place in the hearts of the youth.

Abhishek Basu and Anurag Basu do the cinematography, while Bodhaditya Banerjee and Satish Gowda handle the editing. The film’s runtime is 159 minutes.

Although the film’s pace is now slowing down a bit, Metro… In Dino is still holding on in theaters due to positive word of mouth. Now it remains to be seen how much more this film can show in the coming weekend (20-21 July), because this week the competition from new films is also going to increase.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.