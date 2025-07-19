Metro… In Dino Box Office Collection Day 15: Strong start of the third week, earnings so far reached close to 45.43 crores

Metro… In Dino Box Office Collection Day 15: Anurag Basu’s directorial venture Metro… In Dino has slowly but steadily won the hearts of its audience. Due to great music, emotional stories and strong starcast, the film is getting positive word of mouth and this has also become the reason for its steady hold at the box office.

According to Sacnilk.com, on Day 15, the third Friday (July 18), the film recorded earnings of 1.26 crores, which is an indication that the audience is once again turning to the theaters during the weekend. The audience’s interest in the film, even after two weeks, makes it stand out from other content.

Journey so far: Week 1: 26.85 crore, Week 2: 17.15 crore, Day 15: 1.26 crore, Total: Around 45.43 crore.

According to the initial reports of Day 16 (third Saturday, July 19), the film has earned 0.17 crore so far, but this is only based on the bookings of the early morning shows. The final figures will come out by night, and it is expected that the film will experience more positive growth over the weekend.

Metro… In Dino is a musical romantic drama that depicts today’s urban life, loneliness, and the complexities of relationships. The film is considered to be a spiritual sequel to 2007’s Life in a… Metro.

The story shows the emotions and connections of many different characters, which connect deeply with today’s generation.

Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The music of the film is given by Pritam, who had earlier won hearts with his songs in Life in a… Metro. This time too, his songs have made their place in the hearts of the youth.

Abhishek Basu and Anurag Basu do the cinematography, while Bodhaditya Banerjee and Satish Gowda handle the editing. The film’s runtime is 159 minutes.

Metro… In Dino is also getting the benefit of no big film releasing this week, and due to this, trade analysts believe that the film can join the 50 crore club in the coming days.

