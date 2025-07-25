Metro… In Dino Box Office Collection Day 21: Film Crosses 66.29 Cr Worldwide

Anurag Basu’s film Metro… In Dino has crossed 50.6 crore nett in India and 66.29 crore box office collection worldwide, earning slowly but steadily in its three-week journey. On Thursday, July 24th, the 21st day, the film earned around 0.04 crore.

Box Office Report (Collection till now): India Net Collection: 50.6 crores, India Gross Collection: 60.29 crores, Overseas Collection: 6 crores, Worldwide Total: 66.29 crores.

Metro… In Dino is an urban drama that sensitively presents the emotions, loneliness, and complexities of today’s generation’s relationships. This film is considered to be a spiritual sequel to 2007’s Life in a… Metro is being liked a lot by the young audience.

The star cast of the film is really strong: Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh have brought their characters to life.

Pritam’s music is winning hearts once again. The film’s songs are becoming very popular, especially among the youth.

Abhishek Basu and Anurag Basu handled the cinematography, while Bodhaditya Banerjee and Satish Gowda handled the editing. The film is 159 minutes long, but its emotional connection keeps the audience hooked.

The film might not have had a strong opening initially, but it has found a steady pace at the box office due to its content-driven appeal, stellar cast, and emotional connection.

