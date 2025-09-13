Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1: Epic fantasy opens at 12.25 Cr

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1: South industry’s latest big-budget fantasy film Mirai has taken a stellar opening at the theatres. Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, the film collected 12.25 crore in India on its first release day. The Telugu version was the biggest contributor, earning 10.6 crore, while the Hindi version recorded a collection of 1.5 crore. The Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions added normal collections, making the total figure close to 13 crores more impressive.

The story revolves around a warrior who is entrusted with the responsibility of protecting nine sacred texts. These texts are believed to transform any human being into a deity. The film brings this plot to the screen with gorgeous visuals and intense action. The audience sees a unique blend of mythological mystery and adventure.

The film stars Teja Sajja in the lead role, Manoj Kumar Manchu, and Rithika Nayak in important roles. Karthik Ghattamneni directs the film, and he wrote the script along with Manibabu Karanam. Their hard work is clearly visible in the film’s grand scale and the story’s depth.

The audience response on the opening day was favorable. Heavy crowds were seen, especially in the Telugu belt, while good signs were also received from the Hindi belt. This shows that the film is getting acceptance from the multilingual audience. There is also positive discussion on social media about the visuals and action sequences.

Mirai has made its place among the big opening films of the year by collecting a strong 12.25 crores on the first day. Now, all eyes are on its weekend performance, which will decide how strongly the film can hold on in the long run.

