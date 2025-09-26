Mirai Box Office Collection Day 14: Crosses 84.5 Crore India Net

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 14: The much-awaited South Indian film Mirai continues to hold its ground at the box office. On Thursday, the 14th day, the film earned approximately 0.45 crore. With this, the film’s total collection in 14 days has reached 84.5 crore.

The day-wise earnings were as follows:

* Day 1 (Friday): 13 crore

* Day 2 (Saturday): 15 crore

* Day 3 (Sunday): 16.6 crore

* Day 4 (Monday): 6.4 crore

* Day 5 (Tuesday): 6 crore

* Day 6 (Wednesday): 4.75 crore

* Day 7 (Thursday): 3.35 crore

* Day 8 (Friday): 2.75 crore

* Day 9 (Saturday): 5.15 crore

* Day 10 (Sunday): 6 crore

* Day 11 (Monday): 1.8 crore

* Day 12 (Tuesday): 1.75 crore

* Day 13 (Wednesday): 1.50 crore

* Day 14 (Thursday): 0.45 crore

Total earnings: 84.05 crore (all languages)

The story of Mirai revolves around a warrior tasked with protecting nine sacred scriptures. These scriptures possess the power to transform any human being into a deity.

The film is directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and Anil Anand. Written by Karthik Ghattamaneni and Manibabu Karanam. The film stars Teja Sajja, Manoj Kumar Manchu, and Ritika Nayak in lead roles.

The film’s visual effects, mythological touch, and powerful screenplay have impressed audiences. The actors’ performances are also receiving praise. The Telugu version, in particular, is dominating the charts, while the Hindi version is also gradually gaining traction.

The film has performed exceptionally well in its first two weeks. All eyes are now on its third week. If the film remains stable on weekdays, Mirai could once again earn well this coming weekend.

