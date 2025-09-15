Mirai Box Office Collection Day 3: Great weekend, 45 crores in 3 days

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 3: The film earned 13 crores on the first day (Friday), showed growth on the second day (Saturday), and collected 15 crores, and on the third day (Sunday) it jumped further to 17 crores. Thus, Mirai’s 3-day India net collection has reached 45 crores.

According to the initial figures of Sacnilk.com, the Telugu version earned the highest at 35.95 crores, while the Hindi version contributed 8.25 crores. On the other hand, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages ​​also saw light but consistent collections. The India gross collection has reached 53 crores, while the worldwide collection has crossed the 70 crore mark, of which 17 crores have come from overseas.

Mirai is a fantasy-action film in which a warrior protects nine holy scriptures. It is said that with the power of these scriptures, any ordinary person can become a deity. Teja Sajja plays the lead role in this film, while Manoj Kumar Manchu and Ritika Nayak also play important roles. Karthik Ghattamneni and Anil Anand direct the film.

The film has succeeded in drawing audiences to the theaters during the weekend. It has received tremendous response, especially in the Telugu states, and its hold is also getting stronger in the Hindi belt. People of both classes, family audiences, and youth are liking this film.

Now all eyes will be on the weekday collections. If the film maintains a good hold on Monday as well, then Mirai can be included in the biggest hits of 2025.

