Mirai Box Office Collection Day 7: Crosses 65.10 Cr India Net

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 7: The much-awaited South film Mirai has strengthened its hold on the box office. The film opened at 13 crores on the very first day, on which the dominance of the Telugu version was clearly visible. The Hindi version also gradually gained hold and recorded a good earning of 1.65 crores from the first day.

On Saturday, the film showed growth and earned 15 crores. Its performance increased further on Sunday, with a collection of 16.6 crores. Within three days, the film’s total net reached 44.6 crores.

However, on Monday, the film earned only 5.96 crores, on Tuesday, 5.75 crores, on Wednesday, 4.50 crores, and on Thursday, 3.35 crores. With this, Mirai’s total seven-day India net collection has become 65.10 crores.

The film’s story revolves around a warrior who has been entrusted with protecting nine sacred texts. The power of these texts is so great that they can turn any human into a deity. Karthik Gattamneni and Anil Anand directed this mythological and action-packed story, and Karthik Gattamneni and Manibabu Karanam contributed to the writing.

The star cast, Teja Sajja, Manoj Kumar Manchu, and Ritika Nayak, is winning the hearts of the audience with their strong performances. With stunning visuals, a gripping screenplay, and a mythological touch, Mirai is a visual treat for the audience.

Now, all eyes are on its second week’s collection. If the film remains stable on weekdays, it has every chance of earning big again on the weekend.

