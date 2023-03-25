MM Keeravani and Guneet Monga are two individuals who have made the country proud at a global level after their sensational Oscar win. The entire country has been celebrating the big win of Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers and well, it has been a delight.

While fans know quite a lot about Guneet Monga and MM Keeravani after the win, not many are aware that Guneet Monga was hospitalized after her win. As per the media reports in Hindustan Times, MM Keeravani was quoted as saying,

The universe was listening to my prayers and it happened. Which left me in not great excitement. But it was exciting only, but not to an extent where you go breathless, like the other award winner–Guneet Monga. She was not given time to speak her words, so she went breathless and she was hospitalised also.”

