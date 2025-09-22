Mohanlal Begins Shooting for ‘Drishyam 3’

Veteran actor Mohanlal has kicked off shooting for the highly anticipated Drishyam 3. Sharing pictures from the pooja ceremony at Sree Sankara College in Ernakulam, he captioned:

“Bringing Georgekutty’s world alive once again… Today marks the beginning of Drishyam 3 with the Pooja.”

Director Jeethu Joseph and key crew members were present as Mohanlal expressed his excitement to reprise the iconic role.

Recently, Mohanlal was honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023, recognizing his 48-year cinematic journey and contributions to Indian cinema.

The Drishyam franchise has been a major success: the first film (2015) grossed ₹107.87 crore worldwide, while Drishyam 2 (2022) soared to ₹345.05 crore. Both films were acclaimed for their gripping storytelling and Mohanlal’s standout performance.

With Drishyam 3, fans are eager to see Georgekutty’s story continue under Mohanlal’s stellar performance.

