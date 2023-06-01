Movie Buzz: Arjun Kapoor reacts to Malaika Arora's pregnancy rumours, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 team survives life-threatening road mishap

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most admired and loved couples that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years and well, we have certainly loved their progress in the Indian entertainment industry. While Malaika Arora has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry since the early years of the 2000 decade, Arjun Kapoor made his debut in Bollywood in the year 2010 and well, ever since then, things have been quite wonderful for him. Today, both of them are a happy couple who love to win hearts of everyone against all odds.

As per reports in Hindustan Times, in the month of November 2023, Arjun Kapoor had called out a publication and journalist for spreading gossip articles that apparently claimed Malaika and he are welcoming and child soon. Sharing a screenshot, he had earlier written,

“This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual, insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news. This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don’t dare to play with our personal lives.”

He was quoted by Bollywood Bubble saying,

“Clickbait culture is more about negativity… I think negativity is easier to get people to pay attention because that’s been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private. There is a certain amount. that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession. There might be that element that remains but I think we rely on you all (journalists) to reach the audience. We need you all to be at least cognizant of the fact that we are human beings. So, check with us once in a while if you’re going to write something that is very, very important. At least do that much and I think that was all that I did. It was more about that it should be checked; it should not be assumed. You should not put something that can be life-altering out there,”

He further added,

I did that because I trust all of you (journalists). I have never hidden, I have never held back… why do you want to put something out there that will forever remain, and that is not the truth and then I have to keep justifying myself… information for any journalist should be verified, it should not just be put our casually, especially when it comes to your personal life… we are all here to do our job, don’t make it about having fun at other people’s expense. Don’t try and make it personal, don’t become vindictive, and don’t become what you are trying to sell don’t start believing your lies.”

As per the latest media reports in Free Press Journal, a team of the film that was ferrying several cast and crew members on-board met with an accident when their bus unfortunately rammed against another. The incident reportedly occured at Narketpally that's situated in Nalgonda district in the state of Telangana. While some members were severely injured, others sustained minor injuries. The injured were taken to a local hospital nearby.

