Mrs. Doubtfire star Mathew Lawrence yearns to revive Robin Williams with AI

The doomsday we keep talking about surrounding Artificial Intelligence, at times pounds my head. The same narrative getting re-echoed over and over again. But at times, it’s just good to give it an open arm, make it do things, that we can’t do in this humane realm. Setting the same tone right, Mrs. Doubtfire star Mathew Lawrence has now proposed to bring back Robin Williams using artificial intelligence.

The duo starred as father-son duo in Chris Columbus’ 1993 comedy drama. Talking to Entertainment Weekly at Comin-Con, he said he’s been thinking of ‘reviving’ Robin Williams’ voice by using AI. We lost the amazing soul in 2014. He died by suicide at the age of 63.

Lawrence stated, “I would love — now, obviously, with the respect and with the ok from his family — but I would love to do something really special with his voice because I know for a generation, that voice is just so iconic,” he added, “It’s not just the fact that I knew him and worked with him and so it’s in my head — it’s in everybody’s head. And it would be so cool.” He was watching an old commercial that had Robin Williams’ VO, and zeroing on it, he reminisced the contemporary; that Williams’ had in his voice. Adding to that, Lawrence said, “And it always stuck with me. And then, during his passing, with the AI coming out, I’m like, ‘Man, he’s gotta be the voice of A.I. He’s gotta be the voice in something.’ So yeah, I would love to do that.” (as per Deadline)

Well, Artificial Intelligence shall continue to be in the rings of controversies. Some would shield it, some would embrace it. But in certainties like these, a lit bit of juggle is just fine it seems, with your intention intact, thoughts intact. Till we don’t let AI become our brain, but just a tool, it can impel and mobilise some of the palatial pursuits.