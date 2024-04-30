‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Trailer: It is time for the King to roar

2024 just got bigger at the movies with the release of the visually spectacular teaser trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King. Fans worldwide are in for a special treat as they embark on a journey alongside the king – Mufasa!

The film explores the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands.

Announcing an all-star roster of talent bringing new and fan-favorite characters to life; and blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, “Mufasa: The Lion King” is directed by Barry Jenkins.

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King releases in India on 20th December 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

As known, the film is a photorealistic animated prequel to the 2019 film, The Lion King, which in itself was a live-action photorealistic animated adaptation of the 1994 animated film of the same name. Both the 1994 and 2019 films were humongous successes, where the former grossed almost one billion dollars over thirty years ago, and the latter grossed 1.5 billion dollars at the box office.

The tale continues to be one of the most-loved sagas and with a prequel coming in, there are high expectations for the prequel as well.

The voicecast includes Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Tiffany Boone, Donald Glover, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Blue Ivy Carter, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

Barry Jenkins’ film, If Beale Street Could Talk received immense appreciation, just like Moonlight, the latter that won the Academy Award for Best Film.