Neal McDonough Joins James Stewart Biopic ‘Jimmy’ As Filming Begins

Neal McDonough, known for his intense roles in hit shows like Yellowstone and Tulsa King, has joined the cast of the upcoming James Stewart biopic, Jimmy. This time, McDonough will be stepping into the shoes of Alexander Stewart, father of the beloved Hollywood legend.

The film will follow the life of James Stewart, with Riverdale star KJ Apa playing the lead. McDonough’s role as Stewart’s father is expected to bring emotional depth to the story, exploring the family and upbringing behind one of cinema’s most iconic figures.

McDonough has built a reputation for strong, often tough characters, but this new role offers something more personal and reflective. Alongside his work in drama series like 9-1-1: Lone Star and American Horror Story, this biopic adds another layer to his already versatile career.

Filming for Jimmy is now underway, and the production is already attracting attention. The casting of McDonough’s casting was announced through the film’s social media handles, along with behind-the-scenes glimpses.

As the cast continues to grow, expectations are rising for a heartfelt and respectful portrayal of Stewart’s journey—from small-town beginnings to Hollywood stardom.