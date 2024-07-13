“Nikhil Sir, Is 10 Out Of 10,”Dancer-Actor Raghav Juyal On How KILL has Changed His Life

Raghav Juyal’s birthday this year On July 10 was very special. “Sir, this year it was special after the release of KILL. I had organized a small puja Sir and Sir, yesterday I was with my mother, she is from Dehradun, so there was a puja and I went quietly with my mother to check all the movie theatre.When I went to the Inorbit theatre, Sir, a huge crowd came from one screen to two, and my mother asked which movie are you coming in after watching KILL.It was huge fun. I wore a hood and mask. Sir, from the last row to the first row, people did not even move from their seats. I saw o my action scenes along with the audience.After a long time that people were clapping and sitting for the love of the movie.I don’t think they are doing this for big stars, so for me, Sir, I was drenched in tears. It is reassuring to know that an actor like me from the outside can succeed.”

Raghav is enjoying this new phase in his career. “Ours is a small budget film, there is no item number in it, no songs it is a generic film, it is an R rated film Sir. Despite that, people are giving so much love to the film, today it will cross 10 crores.Both Laksh and I are new, new to cinema, and we are very happy. On my birthday, the film has crossed 10 crores on the 10th!! What do I say, Sir?That we are able to attract the public to our film, Sir, this itself is a very big thing for me, a very big achievement, on my birthday, my biggest gift is that the public is loving this film, Sir, and giving love through word of mouth, that is a very big thing.This is the love of Cinema sir, and Cinema is winning sir, we have nothing to do with this, we have nothing to do with it Sir.This is Cinema’s victory.

Raghav was excited about KILL from the start. “Sir when I gave the audition, and I landed the role of the villain Fani , my thought was that this is the only character or role which will establish me as an actor in Indian cinema or our industry, after that, although I am also doing many projects, but I knew about this role I mean I had an intuition that this means something, it is a path breaking role . Sir our physical preparation was for nine months , Sir. But more than physical, I did mental and psychological preparation , a lot for this role, the body rhythm of this character, the Bihari accent because I am from Uttarakhand sir, I don’t have that touch of eastern UP at all, so I did that, and to catch the second rhythm sir, it took me 2-2.5 months , so I put a lot of effort in reading the script.I must have read the script at least a hundred times. Every time I read the script There was a new discovery, a discovery in the nuances of the character, in behaviour, and I was physically embodying it . Normally, I am very fast and a casual type of person,But for this, I have reduced my rhythm a lot, a little bit in body language . I have given a lot of time to this character, its psyche, its psychological behaviour.”

Raghav rates his KILL director Raghav Juyal very highly. “Nikhil sir is 10 out of 10 ,Sir. He did not stop me at all in following the impulses of the character, in the improvisations that I had, and whatever he himself has written , he had written each and every thing in detail . He made the text so strong that he had the film completely in writing. And then, he did it with the actors. I would like to work with him again.”

Raghav is very pleased by the response to KILL. “It is great sir, it’s a non-star film, it’s a non-star A rated, actually R rated, in which there are no songs, no item numbers, it’s an action genre film, we are non-stars, and we are getting very good appreciation, it feels very good , and thank you to Nikhil Bhat sir, and Karan Johar sir, and Guneet Monga , for trusting me .A series is coming sir, there is a Dharma series sir, it will release in August, and by the end of September-August there’a a very big film sir, I have a very interesting character in it,Sir, I have a dance number , basically, what happens in Bollywood commercial films.”

As for starting his bigscreen journey as a villain, Raghav Juyal says, “Shah Rukh Khan had started like this as a villain.If you want to really become an actor, you have to have a hold on your craft, you need to work through it, some take longer, some take less time, it is a matter of luck, but one should not stop working hard. I and Lakshya are very big examples.It’s just a journey ,the journey is going on.It’s been fourteen years since I came here to become a back(chorus) dancer.I never stopped learning . I became a dancer, choreographed, then I did hosting, took training in acting for 5-6 years, gave a lot of auditions , and then this has happened .”